26 Oct 2005 @ 20:18, by ming



oolsi is a blog about everything free. We believe everything should be free! This site will keep track of websites and tools that share this philosophy and look at freeware in other aspects of life -- ie. saving money, living cheaply, making things yourself, and self learning.



Internet = Equality! You no longer have to be rich or well connected to educate yourself about anything or discover new things. We'll be keeping a log of places to do it!