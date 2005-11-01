 World Transformation: Loan tiny sums to micro-enterprises in the developing world
 Loan tiny sums to micro-enterprises in the developing world
picture 1 Nov 2005 @ 21:31, by ming

Kiva.org is the world’s first peer-to-peer, distributed microloan website. A great idea where PayPal meets Gates Foundation. The site allows you to lend a small amount of money, say $25, to needy microenterprises in developing countries. You receive repayment at the end of the loan period (normally 6-12 months) without interest. If they default on the loan, your loan becomes a donation – though none of the businesses have defaulted yet. A great low-risk, high-reward idea.


[< Back] [World Transformation]

Category:  
Other articles in
28 Apr 2004 @ 08:21: Cartoon Currency


[< Back] [World Transformation] [PermaLink]? 


Link to this article as: http://www.worldtrans.org/newslog2.html/_v2/__show_article/_a.htm
Main Page: www.worldtrans.org