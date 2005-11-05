 World Transformation: Eight year old child genius enters university
 Eight year old child genius enters university
picture 6 Nov 2005 @ 13:31, by ming

Korea Herald:
Song Yoo-geun, 8, wants to build flying cars, defying Newton's law of gravity, and the physics genius which has made him Korea's youngest university student may very well drive him to that dream.

Amid scholastic achievements that have confounded experts, the public spotlight is squarely on the child prodigy and his parents, both 46 and both former teachers. What has made Yoo-geun - born late November 1997 and actually just shy of 8 years old - so special?

His parents differ from the vast majority of Korean parents who show a passion approaching zeal for their children's education.

"No fixed daily routines for our boy," said Yoo-geun's parents. "Yoo-geun has a monthly schedule only. Rather than being confined by a rigid timetable, Yoo-geun has the freedom to explore every field he wants to."

While other children his age are first graders at elementary school, he is a freshman at the Physics Department of Inha University in Incheon, west of Seoul.



[< Back] [World Transformation]

Category:  
Other articles in
19 Nov 2005 @ 15:27: One laptop per child
10 Dec 2004 @ 02:12: Famous Atheist turns Deist
8 Dec 2004 @ 15:38: Imaginary Friends
8 Dec 2004 @ 15:33: Extreme Ballooning
16 Jun 2004 @ 15:02: The Self as Metaprogrammer
16 Jun 2004 @ 15:02: Wealthy Beyond our Dreams
15 Jun 2004 @ 15:39: Synocracy & Sociocracy
14 Jun 2004 @ 17:07: Consensus & Consent
12 Jun 2004 @ 18:36: Why Good Things Happen to Bad People
11 Jun 2004 @ 15:18: Scientific Adventure


[< Back] [World Transformation] [PermaLink]? 


Link to this article as: http://www.worldtrans.org/newslog2.html/_v2/__show_article/_a.htm
Main Page: www.worldtrans.org